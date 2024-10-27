 Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments Captured In PICS
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainFemina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments Captured In PICS

Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments Captured In PICS

A huge crowd was waiting to see and meet Miss India and a red carpet was laid out from the colony entrance to her home, with fireworks and a shower of flowers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments Captured In PICS | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nikita Porwal, the winner of Femina Miss India 2024, received a grand and warm welcome by her hometown in Ujjain on Sunday. As she reached her home in Arvind Nagar, her mother and grandmother performed a traditional aarti, while flower petals were showered, and fireworks lit up the celebration.

FP Photo

A huge crowd was waiting to see and meet Miss India and a red carpet was laid out from the colony entrance to her home, with additional fireworks and a shower of flowers.

Around 2 pm, Nikita also visited Chintaman Ganesh and Mahakal temples for blessings. Later in the evening, she will be part of a roadshow from Tower Chowk to the ISKCON Temple at around 5 pm. 

FP Photo

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Nikita Porwal On Winning Femina Miss India 2024
article-image

Welcomed by Tulsi Silawat at Indore airport

FPJ Shorts
ISRO VSSC Invites Applications For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions: Walk-In Interviews On October 28; Key Details Inside
ISRO VSSC Invites Applications For 585 Apprentice Trainee Positions: Walk-In Interviews On October 28; Key Details Inside
13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush
Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush
Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match
Video: Lamine Yamal Faces Racist Abuse From Spectators After Scoring Goal Against Real Madrid In La Liga Match

Earlier in the day, Nikita landed at Indore Airport at 9 am, where she was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh’s Minister Tulsi Silawat on behalf of the state government.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Minister Silawat expressed pride in Nikita's achievements, saying, “It’s a moment of pride for all of us that our daughter, through her hard work and dedication, has won this prestigious title and brought glory to Madhya Pradesh.” Nikita is also set to represent India at the Miss World 2026 pageant.FP Photo

FP Photo

Read Also
Nikita Porwal From Madhya Pradesh Crowned Miss India 2024: To Represent The Nation At Miss World...
article-image

FP Photo

How the family welcomed their daughter

As Nikita entered her home, her mother, Rajkumari Porwal, applied a tilak on her forehead and performed aarti. While her grandmother, Narmada Porwal, showed her affection. Excitedly, her grandmother even danced before entering the home with her. 

FP Photo

Little girls performed a welcome dance, and an excited crowd gathered outside her home to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned Miss India. Greeting her fans, Nikita raised her hand with a “Jai Shri Mahakal” chant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments...

Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments...

Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain

Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain

MP: Guddu Kaleem Murder Case; 2 More Persons Who Sold & Bought Gun Used For Murder Made Accused

MP: Guddu Kaleem Murder Case; 2 More Persons Who Sold & Bought Gun Used For Murder Made Accused

MP: 300 Kgs Of 'Adulterated' Mawa Seized In Ujjain Ahead Of Diwali, Was Brought From Gujarat

MP: 300 Kgs Of 'Adulterated' Mawa Seized In Ujjain Ahead Of Diwali, Was Brought From Gujarat

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including...

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including...