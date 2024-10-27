Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments Captured In PICS | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nikita Porwal, the winner of Femina Miss India 2024, received a grand and warm welcome by her hometown in Ujjain on Sunday. As she reached her home in Arvind Nagar, her mother and grandmother performed a traditional aarti, while flower petals were showered, and fireworks lit up the celebration.

A huge crowd was waiting to see and meet Miss India and a red carpet was laid out from the colony entrance to her home, with additional fireworks and a shower of flowers.

Around 2 pm, Nikita also visited Chintaman Ganesh and Mahakal temples for blessings. Later in the evening, she will be part of a roadshow from Tower Chowk to the ISKCON Temple at around 5 pm.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal says, " This is not just my dream but also good luck...my parents' hard work and my hard work are behind this...I'm from Ujjain and no one from there has ever done Miss India, there was no one to guide me but once we decide… pic.twitter.com/H65PY2cf4W — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Welcomed by Tulsi Silawat at Indore airport

Earlier in the day, Nikita landed at Indore Airport at 9 am, where she was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh’s Minister Tulsi Silawat on behalf of the state government.

Minister Silawat expressed pride in Nikita's achievements, saying, “It’s a moment of pride for all of us that our daughter, through her hard work and dedication, has won this prestigious title and brought glory to Madhya Pradesh.” Nikita is also set to represent India at the Miss World 2026 pageant.FP Photo

How the family welcomed their daughter

As Nikita entered her home, her mother, Rajkumari Porwal, applied a tilak on her forehead and performed aarti. While her grandmother, Narmada Porwal, showed her affection. Excitedly, her grandmother even danced before entering the home with her.

Little girls performed a welcome dance, and an excited crowd gathered outside her home to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned Miss India. Greeting her fans, Nikita raised her hand with a “Jai Shri Mahakal” chant.