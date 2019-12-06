Denizens & social organisations celebrate encounter of rapists in Ujjain

Ujjain: City girls erupted in joy when they heard the news of the encounter of 4 accused of Hyderabad gang rape case in which a veterinary doctor was raped and brutally murdered. The gruesome rape and murder case was criticised across the nation by denizens. The students of Government Girls’ Post Graduate College located at Dussehra Maidan, expressed their happiness and distributed sweets and also congratulated the Telangana police officials.

The outraged citizens of the country were demanding capital punishment for the accused but on Friday early morning the accused went to the crime scene with the police team for recreation of crime and they tried to flee and snatched arms of policemen in the meantime the cops shot down all the accused in an encounter.