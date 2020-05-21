Coronavirus in Ujjain: With 23 new patients, tally breaches 500 mark

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO on Thursday at 9.10 pm, 23 new patients joined the corona wagon and the tally of infected persons reached to 504 mark in the district. However, the death toll is still 51.

The tehsil-wise break-up includes 390, 72, 8, 29, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. Among 23 new patients, 13 belonged to Ujjain and 9 to Barnagar and 1 to Mahidpur. Wife of BJP MLAs elder brother also got infected on the day with the dreaded virus.

So far 6,015 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 4,930 persons were Covid-19 negative. According to CMHO, in all 504 samples were examined on the day. Reports of 16 persons who were identified during door-to-door survey and 4 samples of persons having contact history with Covid-19 patients were found positive on the day. Now, only 24 sample reports are awaited. So far 218 patients have been discharged from different hospitals and quarantine centers.

Total 235 patients are under treatment.