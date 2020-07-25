Coronavirus in Ujjain: 23 test positive, tally breaches 1100 mark

Ujjain: With 23 new patients testing positive on Saturday, the number of corona patients in the district reached 1,115. The death toll is 72.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.30 pm, out of 850 sample reports received 23 persons, tested positive. Among the new patients 20 belong to Ujjain city while 3 are from Barnagar, Tarana and Ghattiya sub-divisions.

Overall 202 patients, 81 of them symptomatic, have been undergoing treatment. Samples of 40, 981 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more patients discharged on Saturday, the total number of discharged patients went up to 841.

Those who were tested positive on the day include 39-year-old man from Shankapura, Maksi Road, 80-year-old man from Prakash Nagar, 40-year-old woman from village Gavdi, near Narwar police station, 23-year-old woman from Charbhujanath Mandir, Avantipura, 65-year-old woman from Amar Singh Marg, near Shahid Park, 27-year-old man from Indore Road, 39-year-old woman from Shankarpur, 56-year-old man from Pragati Nagar, 45-year-old woman from Hariphatak Over-bridge, 20-year-old man from Anand Nagar, 78-year-old man from 32nd SAF Battalion, 50-year-old woman from DRP Lines, Nagjhiri, 62-year-old man from Desai Nagar, 75-year-old man from Kangalpura, 25-year-old woman from Gali 8, Shastri Nagar, 60-year-old woman from Mahakal Vanijyik Kendra, Nanakheda, 75-year-old man and 23-year man both from Chardham Mandir, 42-year-old woman from village Umariya Khalsa and 55-year-old woman from village Semliya (all Ujjain city) and 32-year-old man from Bam Colony, Barnagar, 35-year-old man from village Upadi of Tarana and 55-year-old man from post-office Ghattiya.