Commissioner takes stock of sanitation arrangements of Mahakal Kshetra

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Friday morning visited Mahakal Kshetra. He took a walk around the Mahakaleshwar Temple and in the areas adjoining the Begumbagh Colony and Hariphatak Ove-bridge and took stock of the sanitation arrangements.

Seeing the condition of the drain in the back side of the Bharat Mata Mandir, the commissioner discussed with the officials concerned and directed that a special plan should be made in order to repair, clean and drain the drainage system of the entire region. In this order, the actions under the MRUDA project should be made possible. Road side security wall should be built on the big drain adjacent to the temple, he directed.

Commissioner reached Begum Bagh colony and went to the narrow streets of the area to discuss cleanliness and hygiene with the citizens.

He directed the concerned inspector, mate and daroga that regular cleaning should be done in these narrow streets also and arrangements should be made to pick-up the garbage regularly. Where garbage collection vehicles cannot reach, garbage should be picked up through carts and bags. Action should be taken against those who throw garbage on the road, asked he.

Commissioner ordered the beautification of the DP of Vighut Mandal near Harifatak Over-bridge, giving notice and imposing fine to the concerned building owner at the site near Hotel Amaltas in front of Mannat Garden in wake of spread of building materials and also to impose fine of Rs 5,000 on the Oriental Agency in wake of absence of sanitation workers.