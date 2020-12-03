Ujjain: Cache of fake Ultra Tech cement bags recovered

Ujjain: A miscreant and his aides were caught making fake cement in a unit located at Maksi Road. On Thursday SDM Rakesh Mohan Tripathi raided a factory where inferior quality cement was being packed in the bags of Ultra Tech Cement.

Over 1,000 sacks of the cement which were to be sold in market in the name of Ultra Tech cement were recovered. As per the SDM lump of cement were being grinded at the factory and were being filled in the bags of Ultra Tech cement.