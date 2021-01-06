Ujjain: BJP fetes Chouhan, Upadhyaya for getting key assignments

Ujjain: “The dignity of leaders comes from party workers and that of party workers from their leaders and both of them should prioritise the interest of the society,” MP State Pilgrimage and Fair Development Authority chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan said.

He was responding to a felicitation programme which the local BJP units arranged at the Lokshakti Bhavan located divisional headquarters on Wednesday. The party functionaries tied turban on the forehead of Chouhan and newly-appointed MP State Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya.

Responding to the warm welcome and felicitation Upadhyaya said that the BJP runs on the philosophy given by Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. The party aims to act on the same for the larger interests of the people and the same should be our humble aim.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and district BJP president Bahadur Singh Bormundla also addressed the gathering. City party chief Vivek Joshi delivered the welcome speech. Suresh Giri conducted the programme and Buddhi Vilas Upadhyaya proposed the vote of thanks.