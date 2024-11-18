Zrey Dodhy: Young Mumbaikar Climbing The Ladder In The World Of Equestrian

The 18-year-old Zrey Dodhy is not exactly the most familiar name when it comes to equestrian sports but the young lad is changing perceptions with his efforts on the ground.

Dodhy has been prolific at the Junior Nationals in the last three editions being a consecutive medalist and was particularly impressive in the 2022 edition where he won the gold medal in show jumping and was awarded the "Best Overall Rider'' Trophy.

The Reading University student also has multiple victories and medals in dressage and show jumping at state and national levels.

Dodhy shares a special bond with his horses as is the case with almost all riders who excel at the National stage.

Bangie, partnered with Zrey for his 2022 Junior Nationals gold while No Asvah and Schubi helped Zrey to additional medals at the Junior Nationals.

Acrobat and Havoc are his close companions with Havoc being the horse with whom Zrey won his first medals and trophies in 2019.

Zrey's journey reflects his passion for equestrian sports and the strong bonds he has built with his horses, each contributing to his remarkable achievements.

Talking about his love for sport, Zodhy states that he is also interested in other sports apart from equestrian.

"My idols, Ronaldo and Max Verstappen, inspire me with their work ethic and dedication, even though they’re not from equestrian sports. Besides Equestrian, I am also an avid football player and have represented my school in it. For me, riding started as a hobby, I simply love being on the saddle, and spending time with horses gives me a thrill like nothing else,'' he added.

The Mumbai lad owes a lot to his coaches who moulded and shaped him into a fine Equestrian.

"I owe so much to my coach, Bobin Tsering, who’s been more than a mentor, guiding me through every setback. Former Olympian Imtiaz Anees and Rohan More of Japaloupe, along with my family, the grooms, Amateur Riders’ Club, and my school have all played a crucial role in my journey."

Dodhy feels it's quite challenging balancing academics and Equestrian commitments but he has no complaints.

"Balancing school, football, and my equestrian commitments hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth every sacrifice. There have been so many occasions when I've missed out on my social life, partying, etc, because of this & that did bother me many times. But overall, no complaints. It's been a good journey."