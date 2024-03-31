 Mumbai Horse Show: Rohnit Lahoti Grabs Headlines With Top-Place Finishes
HomeTopnewsMumbai Horse Show: Rohnit Lahoti Grabs Headlines With Top-Place Finishes

Rohnit Lahoti starred on the final day of Mumbai Horse Show with top place finish in both Show Jumping and Dressage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Rohnit Lahoti grabbed the headlines on the final day of Mumbai Horse Show with top place finish in both Show Jumping and Dressage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Show Jumping 1.0m Junior

Ranking - Name/Horse Name/ Time taken/ Penalty and Club name

1. Rohnit Lahoti on Dancing Dynamite took 55 sec with 1 Penalty from Right to Live (RTL), Pune.

2. Janhvi Raheja on Lambiex took 62 sec with 0 penalty from Amateur Riders' Club(ARC), Mumbai.

3. Ansh Pawar on Dominggo took 66 sec with 3 penalty from Japalouppe, Pune.

article-image

Dressage Junior Category

( Name/ Horse Name/ Score/ Club name)

1. Rohnit Lahoti on Verdinus with a score of 65.60% from Right to Live (RTL), Pune.

2. Janhavi Raheja on Belvedere with a score of 64.95% from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), Mumbai.

3. Zrey Dodhy on Acrobat with a score of 57.12% from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), Mumbai.

article-image

