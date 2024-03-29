Mumbai Horse Show 2024: Zrey Dodhy Clinches Gold On The Second day

The Mumbai Horse Show is a four day Equestrian Competition from 28th March to 31st March wherein the participants will be preparing for the upcoming national championships. We will see around 50+ participants from various clubs around India.

This competition will be seen in horse riding disciplines of Dressage and Show Jumping at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai where all local and grass root horse riding clubs across India will be seen competing against each other in different categories.

The show is being judged by Col. Moni Alhawat and Ms. Shikha Mumdkar. supervised the event Course designer Eklavya Sharma laid out a spectacular course. Col. Moni Alhawat has been judging for the past 20 years and also judges international tournaments as well.

Eklavya Sharma is currently the only International Equestrian Federation (FEI) show jumping course designer in India and has been a Course Designer since 2012. This is his 4th visit at ARC, his first course design at ARC was at the FEI World Jumping Challenge in 2019. He Design's National and International Courses too. ARC’s international standard arena in Mumbai serves as an excellent platform for all riders over India to test and practise their skills in the upcoming competitions.

Show Jumping 1.0m for Junior

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time & Penalty) Horse name and Club name

1. Zrey Dodhy (77 seconds with 0 Penalty) on Acrobat from ARC

2. Janhvi Raheja (70 seconds with 0 penalty) on Lambiex from ARC

3. Ronith Lahoti (68 seconds with 0 penalty) on Dancing Dynamite from RTL

Zrey Dodhy, 18 from Edubridge International School says "My first competition since the Nationals in December. I was really happy today getting the Gold. It was a combined effort of me, my horse Acrobat, my coach Bobin sir, the groom of the horse, the judges and show team. I think these events are a great way to gain more practice experience and I’m looking forward to the next events".