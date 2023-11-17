YMCA State-Level Inter-School Athletics: LIC Officer Shatters Leslie Louis’ Long Jump Record

In a remarkable achievement, Dhiraj Mishra, a 33-year-old officer at the Life Insurance Company (LIC), etched his name into the annals of history by breaking a record that predates his own existence. Draped in the vibrant hues of the Infinity Sports Club, Mishra displayed an extraordinary feat of athleticism, soaring to a new meet record of 7.24 meters. This accomplishment surpassed the previous record of 7.08 meters, a milestone set by the legendary Leslie Louis back in 1980.

With a lively bounce in his step, Mishra's leap not only shattered records but also took him by surprise. As he ascended to the podium, the full weight of his achievement dawned on him. "I was not aware but was told about the feat a little later when I was heading towards the podium," shared Dhiraj in a conversation with FPJ later in the evening.

A Commonwealth gold medallist in Pune in 2008, Dhiraj’s initial passion was the triple jump. However, due to an injury, he had to shift gears and embraced the long jump this year, clinching gold at the YMCA State level athletic meet in the city on Friday.

Hard work and dedication have been the driving forces behind his success, leading to prideful moments such as winning the South Asian gold medal in Colombo. "Hard work will never go wasted, and this I have proved, and I will keep on taking part in events,” added Dhiraj, whose spouse is also a national table tennis player.

“LIC has a place for athletes, and they take care of their athletes well. I am thankful to them,” stated Dhiraj, who achieved his personal best at 7.59 meters in the IIT Powai meet.

Age poses no barrier for any athlete, and Dhiraj expressed confidence in participating at different levels for another four years, until his body decides otherwise. “Signed off the athlete.”

