Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Ayush Steers Mumbai Into The Final

Powered by the brilliance of opening batsman Ayush Mhatre who slammed a run-a-ball 98 runs steered Mumbai to a five-wicket victory against Chhattisgarh in a semi-final match of the BCCI Men’s Under-19 One Day Trophy Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and played at on Saturday.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh were dismissed for 203 in 48 overs. Chhattisgarh’s leading run-scorers were Pratham Jachak 84 runs and Ashish Dahariya 75 runs, while Mumbai bowlers Umar Khan 3 for 31 and Prem Deokar 3 for 52 claimed the crucial wickets to restrict the rival total.

In reply, Mumbai easily chased down the target reaching 204 for the loss of 5 wickets in just 32.3 overs. Besides Ayush’s solid innings, Manan Bhatt contributed 43 runs to help Mumbai cross the finish line with plenty to spare and confirm their place in the final. Varun Bhule 3 for 47 was Chhattisgarh’s most successful bowler.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 203 all out, 48 overs (Pratham Jachak 84, Ashish Dahariya 75; Umar Khan 3/31, Prem Deokar 3/52) lost to Mumbai 204 for 5 wickets, 32.3 (Ayush Mhatre 98, Manan Bhatt 43; Varun Bhule 3/47, Suryakant Tiwari 1/13).