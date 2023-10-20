MSSA Tennis: Khanna Family Make History

Vijay Gohil

Winning maiden titles must be a proud moment for siblings. It's not just a testament to their individual skills but also reflects a shared dedication to the sport.

This is the story of the Khanna family siblings - Samika and Aadvik - from Dhirubai Ambani school, Bandra, who have made their parents and school proud by becoming the first siblings winning titles in the same year at the Mumbai Schools Sports Association Tennis championship.

“It was pending since I lost last year in the final, but have made it this year,” said the bespectacled Aadvik after his hard-fought 7-5 win against the stubborn Abir Sukhani from Vibgyor High, Goregaon.

Aadvik and Aarosh are twins and the latter is older by one second, but since they were in the same group, Aadvik overcame his brother Aarosh in the semi-final, denying his family a triple podium finish.

“I did tell the organisers to put the brothers in different groups,” said Aavdik’s mother Sitahash Khanna, who along with her husband, is in the hotel business.

This medal will find a special place in my showcase as this is the first gold medal,” said Aavdit.

Samika was no different; she also finished very close to finishing on the podium last year but made it happen this year, resilience right there. It was an easy outing for Samika as she cruised past Rhila Goyal of Hill Spring International School 6-1.

Support from parents and teachers can make a significant difference, not just in terms of skill development but also in providing emotional and mental support. It's a team effort, and it seems like they have a great support system. Kudos to the siblings for their hard work and to the parents and teachers for being there every step of the way.

“Parents have been very supportive along with our teachers”, was the chorus of these two when asked about their parents and teachers role in moulding them.

