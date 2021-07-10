US President Joe Biden nominates close ally Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India

In New Delhi, Garcetti will face the daunting task of reconciling Washington's priority of reconciling India's role as a regional power and a major defence ally in the Indo-Pacific region where it confronts Beijing's aggressive posture with differences over trade, human rights issues and India buying a Russian missile defence system that the US opposes.

Biden offered Garetti a cabinet post, which he turned down saying at the time, "My city needs me now." When his name surfaced in May for the New Delhi job, his spokesperson said, "We're 100 per cent focused on ending the Covid pandemic and passing a justice budget for the city."

The city has since adopted a $10.6 billion budget and brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

Winning the 2028 summer Olympics for Los Angeles with a successful international campaign was one of his major accomplishments as mayor.

Garcetti has a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University and was a Rhodes Scholar. He has taught international affairs at the University of Southern California and diplomacy at Occidental College. His academic research centred on nationalism in Southeast Asia and Northern Africa.

The last US ambassador was Kenneth Juster, a political appointee of former President Donald Trump who resigned in January when Trump left office.

Since then there have been two acting heads of the US embassy in New Delhi. Daniel Smith, who was appointed the charge d'affaires in April, was succeeded on his retirement by another senior career diplomat Atul Keshap, who was named in June.

In Dhaka, Haas is set to succeed another career diplomat, Earl Miller, who took charge in 2018. Haas worked in South Asia as the consul general in Mumbai.

Haas, who obtained a master's degree in economics from the London School of Economics as a Marshal Fellow, has specialised in trade and business diplomacy at the State Department.

He is an acting assistant secretary of state and concurrently the principal deputy assistant secretary for economic and business affairs.

Earlier, he had been a senior advisor and deputy assistant secretary for trade policy and negotiations and deputy permanent representative of the US at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.