UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Spinner Atharva Ankolekar Gives Victory CC The Advantage

All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar effective bowling performance inspired Victory Cricket Club to grab the initiative against New Hind Sporting Club on day one of their three-day final of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Friday.

New Hind decided to bat, but the batsmen were not apply themselves and get some decent knocks in the middle. Only half century knocks from opener Pranav Kela 68 runs (145-balls, 9x4s) and middle-order batter Vishwajit Jagdale 53 runs (82-balls, 6x4s,2x6s) lifted New Hind innings. Kela and Jagdale defied the rival bowling putting up a 91-runs partnership, the best of the innings, to provide some respectability to the total.

Victory CC’s left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar was the destroyer-in-chief as he claimed five wickets for 40 runs to restrict New Hind to a low first innings total of 180 all out in 58.1 overs. Ankolekar received support from medium pacer Sairaj Patil who took two wickets for 42 runs. Teammates Royston Dias, Shashank Attarde and Yash Chavan picked one wicket apiece to terminate the New Hind innings.

In reply, Victory Cricket Club in their first innings reached 133 for 3 wickets in the remaining 31 overs when play was called off for the first day. Hardik Tamore scored 59 runs and Divyansh Saxena was batting on 41 runs at stumps. Victory CC will look to score heavily from their remaining quota of 59 overs when play resumes on Saturday to take a sizable first innings lead and put pressure on their opponents.

Brief scores: New Hind Sporting Club - 1st innings: 180 all out, 58.1 overs (Pranav Kela 68 (145-balls, 9x4s), Vishwajit Jagdale 53 (82-balls, 6x4s,2x6s); Atharva Ankolekar 5/40, Sairaj Patil 2/42) Vs Victory Cricket Club - 1st innings: 133 for 3, 31 overs (Hardik Tamore 59, Divyansh Saxena 41 batting).