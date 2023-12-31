UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: New Hind Fight Back To Lift Police Shield Trophy

New Hind Sporting Club displayed tremendous resilience and played with grit and gumption and finished the year on a triumphant note. The determined New Hind team from the jaws of death snatched a tense and thrilling one-run win against Victory Cricket Club on the third day of their three-day final of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

After setting Victory CC an achievable target of 187 from the 40 overs second innings, the New Hind fielders and bowlers did well to keep the rival batsmen in control and put them under a lot pressure. Victory CC started well and reached 131 for 3 wickets in 23 overs. Thereafter, they started to lose wickets at regular intervals, but managed to get closer to the finish line. However, with Victory CC needing just nine runs from 45 balls and four wickets in hand the New Hind bowlers stayed focused and conceded only seven runs as they grabbed the last four wickets, the last from a crucial run-out to clinch the win and to emerge champions.

Victory CC having dominated the first two days, and looked good to emerge victorious were in for a rude shock as New Hind had other plans and turned things around with a remarkable all-round fighting performance to lift the prestigious Police Shield trophy.

Earlier, New Hind Sporting Club having conceded a massive 153-run first innings lead to Victory CC, rose to the challenge and gallantly fought back in the second (40 overs) innings. Their batsmen were aggressive from the start and took some calculative risks to score runs at a brisk pace and by the 17th over they wiped Victory CC’s lead. They later maintained the momentum and finished with a massive score of 339 for 9 wickets from their stipulated 40 overs to set Victory CC a target of 187 runs to win from their 40 overs.

Brief scores: New Hind Sporting Club - 1st innings: 180 all out in 58.1 overs & 2nd innings: 339 for 9, 40 overs (Sangram Bhalekar 92 (84-balls, 8x4a, 2x6s), Harshal Jadhav 61 (34-balls, 5x4, 4x6), Sisshant Aadhatrao 53 (40, 5x4, 1x6), Bhushan Talawadekar 34 (22,3x4,2x6), Sagar Jadhav 30 (19, 1x4,3x6) ; Shashank Attarde 7/96) Victory Cricket Club - 1st Innings: 333 all out, 89.4 overs & 2nd innings: 185 all out, 36.3 overs (Hardik Tamore 46 (53-balls), Jay Bista 35, Suved Parkar 34, Parikshit Valsangkar 4/81). Result: New Hind Sporting Club won by one run