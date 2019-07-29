Unnao rape-survivor accident: FIR against BJP MLA, his brother, 8 others

Rae Bareli: An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Sengar and eight others in the accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two female relatives were killed.
The FIR has been registered on basis of the complaint given by the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail. One of the women who died in the accident was a witness in the Unnao rape case.
The rape survivor's mother claimed that the accident was a conspiracy to eliminate the victim and others.
The accident in which a speeding truck crashed into the car in which the survivor and her family were travelling, has turned into a major controversy. The owner, driver and cleaner of the truck have been arrested.
A CBI team, investigating the rape case against the MLA, also visited the hospital to meet the family members and then the police to get information about the accident.
