Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Jaisalmer today

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Rajasthan's Jaisalmer this afternoon to visit the border areas and also to attend the BSF raising day event on Sunday.



According to officials Shah will arrive in Jaisalmer at around 3 Pm and will go to Tanot Rai Temple on the Indo-Pak border and then go to visit the border area. He will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) troops in the evening and will spend a night on the Rohitash border outpost.



Shah will attend BSF's 57th raising day event in Jaisalmer on Sunday. The BSF will display its capabilities to the home minister in the raising day programme on December 5. Along with jawans, female personnel will also participate in the parade, daredevil motorcycle show and other events on the raising day. The raising day function will be held at Poonam Singh stadium in Jaisalmer city.



Shah will reach Jaipur after this event and address the Bjp party workers and elected representatives. The party plans a grand welcome for Amit Shah in the Pinkcity of Jaipur.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:13 PM IST