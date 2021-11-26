Morphed photo of Amit Shah with Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis goes viral; NCP urges Maha Cyber to probe

A morphed photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has gone viral on social media.

This happened on a day when Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, as well as Sharad Pawar and his party colleague Praful Patel, were in the national capital, sparking speculation.

Meanwhile, through its official Twitter handle, the NCP has urged Maha Cyber, the nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation in Maharashtra, to investigate and find the culprits behind the morphed photo. "It is not difficult to find such fraudulent Photoshop trolls," NCP wrote on Twitter.

Incidentally, Fadnavis and Patil were in Delhi to discuss "organizational matters" with the central leadership, a BJP leader told news agency PTI. On the other hand, Pawar travelled to Delhi to attend a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and his schedule had been planned a week ago, an NCP source told PTI.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:11 PM IST