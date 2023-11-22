Ultimate Kho Kho: Mumbai Khiladis Make Strategic Moves

Excitement brews as Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) readies for its much-anticipated Season 2, with Mumbai Khiladis stealing the spotlight in a dynamic Players Draft.

Co-owner Punit Balan orchestrates a blend of experience and youthful prowess, setting the stage for a thrilling competition that promises speed, strategy, and a fresh wave of talent.

Mumbai Khiladis showcased a keen eye for talent, emphasizing opportunities for young players. Among their notable acquisitions is 16-year-old Sunil Patra from Odisha, injecting fresh vitality into the squad.

They also secured the talents of last season's top performers, including hometown hero Aniket Pote and Subhasis Santra.

Punit Balan, expressing satisfaction with the draft, highlighted the retention of key players Gajanan and Sreejesh.

With a strategic approach, the team enlisted 8-10 players from Maharashtra, ensuring a blend of experience and youthful vigour. Balan expressed optimism about the team's performance in the upcoming season.

Notably, Mumbai Khiladis made a bold move in the draft by selecting Thane’s Mahesh Shinde as their first pick for Season 2. The team retained the impressive duo of Gajanan Shengal and Sreejesh S from the inaugural season. The ownership trio of Punit Balan, Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, and Badshah is steering the team toward success.

Ultimate Kho Kho, promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), remains committed to redefining the landscape of indigenous sports with dynamism and engagement. Season 1's success, with a cumulative reach of 164 million, has set the stage for an even more thrilling Season 2.

Retained players were rewarded with ₹6 lakh each, while franchises strategically picked their remaining players from categories A (₹5 lakh), B (₹3 lakh), C (₹1.5 lakh), and D (₹1 lakh).

A total of 293 players from 18 states were in contention, and franchises invested ₹3.9 crore to draft 145 players, including 18 retained talents.

The stage is set for an electrifying Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho.