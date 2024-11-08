 The Poona Club Open 2024: Kshitij Naveed Kaul Establishes Two-Shot Lead In Penultimate Round
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsThe Poona Club Open 2024: Kshitij Naveed Kaul Establishes Two-Shot Lead In Penultimate Round

The Poona Club Open 2024: Kshitij Naveed Kaul Establishes Two-Shot Lead In Penultimate Round

Varun Parikh matches course record of 63 at Poona Club Golf Course to move into second place

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi with sole lead on Day 3 at Poona Club Golf Course on Friday | PGTI

Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi, the overnight joint leader, posted a solid four-under 67 in round three to establish a two-shot lead at a total of 16-under 197 at The Poona Club Open, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune.

Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh, a winner on the PGTI last month, matched the course record of eight-under 63 to climb into second place at 14-under 199.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat of Gurugram signed for an error-free 66 to move into tied third place at 13-under 200. Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, the overnight joint leader, struck a 70 on Friday that pushed him down to tied third along with Ahlawat.

Divyansh Dubey (66) was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals as he was placed tied eighth at nine-under 204.

FPJ Shorts
'Stand By Truth, Have Some B***s': Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Nikkhil Advani For 'Whitewashing' History In Freedom At Midnight Series
'Stand By Truth, Have Some B***s': Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Nikkhil Advani For 'Whitewashing' History In Freedom At Midnight Series
Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Rituals And Significance Of Shri Jalaram Bapu
Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Rituals And Significance Of Shri Jalaram Bapu
Niva Bupa IPO Day 2: Public Issue Fully Subscribed With 1.34x Retail Subscription; Check Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date
Niva Bupa IPO Day 2: Public Issue Fully Subscribed With 1.34x Retail Subscription; Check Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date
Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Off To South Africa For Off Season Training
Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Off To South Africa For Off Season Training

Olympian and local lad Udayan Mane submitted a card of 70 to end the day in tied 25th at four-under 209.

The 23-year-old Kshitij Naveed Kaul (64-66-67), a three-time winner on the PGTI, made gains on the front-nine thanks to three birdies coming at the expense of a lone bogey. He drove the Par-4 ninth green to earn a birdie with a two-putt there. Kaul’s top-notch driving and chipping saw him claim three more birdies on the back-nine in exchange for a solitary bogey.

Read Also
PGTI, Poona Club Open Golf 2024: Karandeep Kochhar and Kshitij Naveed Kaul continue as co-leaders on...
article-image

Kshitij, currently ranked 49th on the PGTI Order of Merit, thus continued on top of the leaderboard for the third day running.

Kshitij, who won his maiden professional title at the Poona Club Golf Course in his rookie season in 2019, said, “It was a near-perfect day for me barring the two short putts that I missed. My short-game was great, especially the chipping. I’ve made some quality up and downs through the week.

“My good memories from this course are an added advantage going into the final round. The key in the final round would be to keep the ball on the fairway and putt well. I’m a very calm person and I haven’t really worked at that. It comes to me naturally. That always helps me in crunch situations.”

Varun Parikh matched course record on Day 3 at Poona Club Golf Course on Friday

Varun Parikh matched course record on Day 3 at Poona Club Golf Course on Friday | PGTI

The 26-year-old Varun Parikh (67-69-63), a two-time winner on the PGTI and currently placed 17th on the PGTI Order of Merit, equaled the course record held by six other players (Kapil Kumar, Samarth Dwivedi, C Muniyappa, Chikkarangappa S, S Madaiah and Vijay Kumar) and jumped seven spots from his overnight tied ninth, courtesy his nine birdies that came at the cost of a lone bogey. Parikh’s round featured five consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 14th.

Varun hit a couple of his iron shots within five feet for birdies while he also sank a 40-footer on the 12th and drained three other putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet for birdies.

Varun said, “This season my mindset has been to just have fun out there and not put pressure on myself. That has helped my game immensely. Today also it was about enjoying my round and that’s exactly what I’ll look to do in the final round. Having a win under my belt this season also adds to my confidence.

“I gave myself a lot of opportunities today by hitting my approach shots close and hitting almost all fairways and greens.”

Read Also
PGTI returns to The Poona Club Golf Course after two years
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘Will Not Use PM Modi’s Photo In Campaign’, Nawab Malik Makes BIG...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘Will Not Use PM Modi’s Photo In Campaign’, Nawab Malik Makes BIG...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', PM Modi Warns Against Congress' Caste Politics...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', PM Modi Warns Against Congress' Caste Politics...

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs...

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs...

No Male Tailors, Gym Trainers, Or Hairdressers For Women: UP Women's Commission Panel Proposes...

No Male Tailors, Gym Trainers, Or Hairdressers For Women: UP Women's Commission Panel Proposes...

Video: Thief Throws Chilli Powder At Shopkeeper, Runs Away With Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹13,000 In...

Video: Thief Throws Chilli Powder At Shopkeeper, Runs Away With Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹13,000 In...