Techie who threatened to blow UP US school arrested by police

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Posting a threatening message on an international group to blow up a school in US proved costly for a Khandwa-based engineer youth as Khandwa police arrested him on Saturday evening following the security agency alerted local police over his act.

Khandwa CSP Poonamchand Yadav informed that they got information from NCB Delhi about someone from Khandwa posting a threatening message on the social media platform about blowing up a school in America.

Swung into the action, Khandwa police engaged Khandwa police cyber cell team in the case and based on preliminary investigation it was revealed that Bhanupratap Singh Yadav, a resident of Mahadevi Nagar in Khandwa has posted a message while chatting with his friends abroad on an international group.

Police arrested him and booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, CSP Yadav said.

Yadav added that the person is an engineer working with a Delhi-based firm. He is currently doing his work from home.

He added that the person belongs to a good family and has no criminal background. Police investigating the reason behind why he posted such a message on the international group. Police will now produce him before the court.