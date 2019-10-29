Superb Diwali for central employees; Government announces 5% hike in Dearness Allowance

Diwali for central employees just got better, the government has announced to give 17% dearness allowance (DA) to army personnel and officers. Applicable from 1st July, this will highly increase the military officer’s salaries.

The notice has asked all departments to start giving salaries according to the new order. Some states will start paying according to the hike which includes DA arrears, bonus amount and salary soon.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP) employees received their payments with the extra percentage before Diwali. The UP government has also decided to give a Diwali bonus of Rs 7000 to its non-gazetted group C and group D employees.

The DA of central employees have received the highest hike of 5% in three years. The AICPI inflation rise from January to June 2019 is the reason behind the increased DA percentage.