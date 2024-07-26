 Subroto Mukherjee Mumbai-Suburban District Boys U-15: St Stanislaus (Bandra) Emerge U-15 Champions Beating Holy Family High School (Andheri)
Subroto Mukherjee Mumbai-Suburban District Boys U-15: St Stanislaus (Bandra) Emerge U-15 Champions Beating Holy Family High School (Andheri)

Subroto Mukherjee Mumbai-Suburban District Boys U-15: St Stanislaus (Bandra) Emerge U-15 Champions Beating Holy Family High School (Andheri)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) emerged champions winning the DSO organized Subroto Mukherjee Mumbai-suburban District boys U-15 football tournament. In the final, St. Stanislaus got the better of Holy Family High School (Andheri) 3-2 via the tie-breaker sudden death after the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

The Bandra lads had more ball possession and dominated play from the start, but they managed to score only one goal as their strikers missed simple goal-scoring opportunities.

The Holy Family boys who fought gallantly did well to rock the St. Stanislaus citadel to take the lead through their hard-working striker Vihaan Yadav’s efforts.

Stanislaus regrouped, got their act together, and restored parity with striker Maaz Khan finding the back of the Holy Family net midway through the second session, forcing the tie-breaker.

In the tense penalty shootout duel, both sets of players were nervous as only three managed to convert from the ‘spot’. Stanislaus boys Maaz and Aadarsh Singh stayed focused and succeeded in scoring, while only Dhairya Tank converted for the Andheri side.

Stanislaus strikers Aarav Kawle, Zidane Fernandes, Driden D’Souza and Skye D’Costa failed to score. For Holy Family, strikers Arya Gamare, Aarav Karale, Zac Pinto, Shaun D’Souza and Samyak Dingankar were unable to convert from their attempts.

Results – final: St. Stanislaus 3 (Maaz Khan 2, Aadarsh Singh) beat Holy Family 2 (Vihaan Yadav, Dhairya Tank).

