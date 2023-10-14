State-Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Double For Divyanshi And Kushal

Divyanshi Bhowmik and Kushal Chopra won titles in two groups each and made a double delight in the state ranking table tennis tournament, in Thane. Naisha Revaskar of Pune won the title in girls' under-thirteen category.

Kushal Chopra defeated second seed Sharveya Samant of TST Mumbai with the score of 11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8 in the final of the Under-17 group. Chopra, a player from Nashik, had earlier won the Under-19 category of the tournament. In the girls' under-seventeen category, top seed Divyanshi Bhowmik defeated Pune's Ananditha Lunawat in three straight games by 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 to clinch the title. She also won the Under 15 category of the tournament. In the final match of this group, she defeated Thane's Kavya Bhatt with a score of 9-11,12-14,11-8, 11-8,12-10 in a thrilling match. Divyanshi is a player of TST team from Mumbai.

In the girls' under-13 group, Pune's Revaskar defeated local player Arohi Chaphekar 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 in the final match to win the title and prove her top seeding. Prateek Tulsani from Thane emerged as the winner in the boys category. The third seed beat Mumbai's TST player Zain Shaikh 11-3, 11-8, 14-12. In the final of the under-15 group, Partha Magar of the Mumbai Metropolitan District team defeated Dhruv Vasaikar of Thane. He won this match with a score of 10-12, 11-7, 12-10, 11-8.

Raghav Mahajan of Mumbai's TST team emerged as the winner in the boys' under-11 category. This sixth seeded player defeated Aryan Athar 11-0, 11-6, 11-6 in the final. In the girls' final match, top seed Adya Baheti became the winner. The player from Parbhani defeated Keshika Purkar of Nashik 11-9, 11-4, 11-6.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)