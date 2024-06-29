 Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye And Harshit Mahimkar Clinch Triple Crowns
The 16-year-old Naishaa, who had bagged five titles in the last edition, won the girls’ under-17, girls’ under-19 and women’s singles titles, while Harshit also won the boys’ under-17 and boys’ under-19 singles final and the boys’ under-17 doubles title.

Saturday, June 29, 2024
Teenagers Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and Harshit Mahimkar hogged the limelight winning triple crowns in the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ajay Meena playing in this competition for the first time clinched the men’s singles title. The 26-year-old Meena, a former Rajasthan shuttler defeated young Mahimkar in the straight games at 21-14, 21-12.

The top-seeded Naishaa defeated arch-rival and second seed Riya Vinherkar 21-14, 21-14 in the girls’ under-19 final. Naishaa again the number one seed in the under-17 category did not break into a sweat to win the final as her rival Riya sprained her ankle during the warm-up and conceded the match. Later, the energetic Naishaa also seeded one waltzed past second seed Shivani Herlekar posting a 21-6, 21-3 victory in the women’s singles final.

In the boys’ under-17 singles final, the number one seed Harshit defeated second seed Anay Pingulkar 21-10, 21-10. Harshit, the top seed in the under-19 competition as well, sidelined Akshat Raisurana 21-14, 21-14 to win the boys under-19 title. He along with Sahil Gurbuxani had won the boys' under-19 doubles crown on Thursday.

Results (all finals) - Girls U-17 singles: 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt 2-Riya Vinherkar retired hurt.

Girls U-19 singles: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt 2-Riya Vinherkar 21-14, 21-14.

Boys U-17 singles: 1-Harshit Mahimkar bt 2-Anay Pingulkar 21-10, 21-10.

Boys U-19 singles: Harshit Mahimkar bt Akshat Raisurana 21-14, 21-14.

Women singles: 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt 2-Shivani Herlekar 21-6, 21-3.

Men singles: Ajay Meena bt Harshit Mahimkar 21-14, 21-12.

