PFI case: NIA, Maharashtra ATS raids underway in many parts of state; four in Thane, 2 in Nashik arrested | ANI

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across 25 locations in eight states including Maharashtra and Karnataka. The raids are part of their probe in terrorism charges on Popular Front of India, stated TV reports.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad with local police conducted raids in many part of the state, the officials said.

Maharashtra | Nashik police arrested 2 persons connected with PFI, both arrested accused will be produced before the court later today. Raids are going on in Malegaon town: Nashik Police — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

While Thane Crime Branch arrested four people associated with PFI, Nashik Police arrested two persons. According to the police, the two accused will be produced before court on September 27, today.

Raids are underway at Malegaon town as well, the police said.

Maharashtra | Thane Crime Branch arrested four people associated with PFI: Thane Police — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

The central probe agency and Anti-Terrorism Squad had earlier raided many locations across the country. They also arrested over 20 people.

This is a developing story, further details awaited

Read Also PFI Raids: Mumbai court extends custody of 5 accused arrested by ATS till Oct 3