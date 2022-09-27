PFI case: NIA, Maharashtra ATS raids underway in many parts of state; four in Thane, 2 in Nashik arrested

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across 25 locations in eight states including Maharashtra and Karnataka. The raids are part of their probe in terrorism charges on Popular Front of India, stated TV reports.
Additionally, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad with local police conducted raids in many part of the state, the officials said.
While Thane Crime Branch arrested four people associated with PFI, Nashik Police arrested two persons. According to the police, the two accused will be produced before court on September 27, today.
Raids are underway at Malegaon town as well, the police said.
The central probe agency and Anti-Terrorism Squad had earlier raided many locations across the country. They also arrested over 20 people.
This is a developing story, further details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)