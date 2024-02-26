Shinhan Bank Organizes Second Edition Of Shinhan Premier League

Shinhan Bank India organized the second edition of the Shinhan Premier League at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel on Friday, February 23, 2024. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shinhan Bank, Mr. Bongkyun Seo inaugurated the tournament. There were six participant teams from the Head Office and the Mumbai branch.

The main idea behind organizing the Shinhan Premier League was to bring employees together and foster a sense of camaraderie among employees of Shinhan Bank, promoting teamwork within the organization. The recreational activity by Shinhan Bank was to enhance employees’ morale, promote a healthy work-life balance and encourage teamwork among its staff through the medium of sports. Shinhan Bank CEO Bongkyun Seo stated that the cricket turf event organized by the company was a ‘special event’ and every player was very enthusiastic. The agenda is to collaborate with the people and have harmony amongst employees and spread friendliness among the employees.”

Shinhan Bank is one of the leading banks in South Korea and is part of the Shinhan Financial Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the country. Shinhan Bank has expanded its base in India and other financial markets, to enhance its global footprint and offer a range of financial services to its customers. The vision of Shinhan Bank India is to help its customers through the world of Finance.