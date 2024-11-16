SFL Football League: SSE Record Big Wins On Day One

Soccer School of Excellences (BSC) began their Girls Under-14 campaign with thundering wins over PIFA (16-0) and Bravo FC (4-0) on the inaugural day of the SFL Football League played at the Celebrations Sports Club on Saturday. The tournament to be played over weekends, is affiliated to Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and organised by Sports For Life CEO - Sourjyendu Medda and COO - Armaan Tandon.

In the Boys Under-11 category, Kopana dominated the day with victories over FSI (4-0) and JBU (5-2).

Matches will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, providing a competitive and enjoyable experience for the participants while accommodating their academic commitments.

The initiative supports MFA’s vision of promoting youth football and foster grassroots football development by creating opportunities for young players to showcase their skills.

Brief Scores: U-11 Boys: CFCI lost to Conscient 0-2; D’Souza beat DSSA 4-3; Kopana beat FSI 4-0; Golden Eaglets lost to JBU 0-5; CFCI beat DSSA 3-2; Conscient drew with D’Souza 1-1; Kopana beat JBU 5-2; FSI beat Golden Eaglets 3-0

U-14 Girls: SSE BSC beat PIFA 16-0; Conscient drew with YGFC 8-8; Bravo FA lost to SSE BFC 0-4; Fast FA beat PIFA 7-0; Bayeside lost to CFCI 0-7

Under-7: Oranje beat Conscient 3-1; D’Souza FA beat Kopana FC 1-0; Oranje FC lost to Pneuma 0-1; D’Souza FA beat Kandivali FC 3-2; CFCI lost to Pneuma 0-9; Kandivali FC beat YSA 7-3; CFCI lost to JBU 0-5; YSA lost to Conscient 1-2