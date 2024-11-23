 SFL Football League: Mumbai Knights Dominate in Girls U-14 Category
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsSFL Football League: Mumbai Knights Dominate in Girls U-14 Category

SFL Football League: Mumbai Knights Dominate in Girls U-14 Category

Knights prevail over D’Souza 4-1 and then thrashed Young Guns FC 14-0

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Action from SFL Football League |

Mumbai Knights emerged as a dominant force on Saturday. In the two Girls Under-14 matches they played in the SFL Football League at the Celebrations Sports Club they first got the better of D’Souza 4-1 and then thrashed Young Guns FC 14-0.

In the Mixed Under-7 category, Conscient FC witnessed a contrasting day. They lost to Kandivali 2-3 before securing 3-2 win over Pneuma.

Read Also
Olympic Champion Beatrice Chebet To Headline Inaugural SFC Global 10K Running Event
article-image

Brief Scores: Girls U-14: Bravo beat Bayside 3-0; Conscient FC lost to CFCI 1-12; Mumbai Knights beat D’Souza 4-1; PIFA lost to Soccerstar Rudra (walk-over; 0-3); Bravo lost to CFCI 0-5; Regal Shivajians drew with Fast FA 2-2; Bayside beat Conscient FC 4-2; Young Guns FC lost to SSE BFC 0-7; Fast FA beat Soccerstar Rudra 2-1; D’Souza beat PIFA (walk-over; 3-0); Regal Shivajians lost to SSE BFC 4-5; Young Guns FC lost to Mumbai Knights 0-13

Mixed U-9: Oranje beat JBU 5-0; D’Souza FA beat YSA 5-1; Conscient beat JBU 8-0; Oranje lost to D’Souza FA 0-1

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.947 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹2.1 Crore In 3 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.947 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹2.1 Crore In 3 Cases
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Negative Politics, Parivarvaad Defeated,' Says PM Modi After Mahayuti's Landslide Victory; (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Negative Politics, Parivarvaad Defeated,' Says PM Modi After Mahayuti's Landslide Victory; (VIDEO)
Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Kalpana Soren's Stardom & 'Maiya Samman Yojana' Script JMM's Success Story In State Polls
Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Kalpana Soren's Stardom & 'Maiya Samman Yojana' Script JMM's Success Story In State Polls
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: PM Modi’s 'Janata Raja' Avatar Surfaces On Social Media After BJP Sweeps State Polls
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: PM Modi’s 'Janata Raja' Avatar Surfaces On Social Media After BJP Sweeps State Polls

Mixed U-7: YFA lost to Somaiya 2-5; Ysa lost to Oranje 0-4; CFCI lost to Kandivali 1-10; Somaiya beat Oranje 4-1; Conscient lost to Kandivali 2-3; Kopana FC lost to Juhu Beach United 1-3; Conscient Sports beat Pneuma 3-2; Youth Football Academy lost Juhu Beach United 0-3; Pneuma FC drew with Kopana FC 3-3; D’Souza FA beat CFCI 9-0

Read Also
SFL Football League: SSE Record Big Wins On Day One
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Negative Politics, Parivarvaad Defeated,' Says PM Modi After...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Negative Politics, Parivarvaad Defeated,' Says PM Modi After...

MVA Falls Below 50-Mark In Latest Trends, MahaYuti Surges To 233; BJP-Led Alliance Scripts History...

MVA Falls Below 50-Mark In Latest Trends, MahaYuti Surges To 233; BJP-Led Alliance Scripts History...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: CM Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, Leadership Drive Maha...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: CM Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, Leadership Drive Maha...

UP Bypolls 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath's Slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Strikes A Chord As BJP Secures 7...

UP Bypolls 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath's Slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Strikes A Chord As BJP Secures 7...

'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat...

'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat...