Olympic Champion Beatrice Chebet To Headline Inaugural SFC Global 10K Running Event

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, the World’s most accomplished athlete of 2024, will headline the inaugural SFC Global 10K, Navi Mumbai, scheduled to be run in Navi Mumbai on February 16, 2025.

Chebet, who set the 10,000m World Record on May 25, 2024, continued her blistering form in the Paris Summer Olympics, winning Gold in the 5,000m and the 10,000m, making it a rare double, becoming only the third women in history to win both events at the same Olympic Games.

Chebet will lead a star-studded International Elite field of men and women, all vying for glory and a chunk of the attractive prize fund.

The event will also invite India’s fastest men and women and will offer attractive bonuses for any records that are broken.

Chebet’s participation in the SFC Global 10K, Navi Mumbai was announced by Sandeep Asolkar, CMD of SFC Environmental Technologies, the Title Sponsor and Promoters of the event.

“SFC is proud to announce the launch of the SFC Global 10K, Navi Mumbai as a prestigious annual event of international standing in Navi Mumbai. SFC, being in the business of environment and renewable energy and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, being a top ranking Corporation in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, would like to promote this event to create awareness for Swachh Bharat, environment protection and the use of renewable energy,” said Sandeep Asolkar.

“We are also privileged and proud to announce the participation of the current global athletics star Beatrice Chebet in our event,” he added.

The SFC Global 10K, Navi Mumbai is being held In Association with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, who will extend all logistical support in the efforts to put forward a successful, World Class event.

Beatrice Chebet, the Wonder Girl: Chebet, running in only her second 10,000m race, in Eugene, became the first woman to finish under 29 minutes on track, finishing in 28:54.14 to break the previous mark of 29:01.03 by seven seconds. This was her second World Record, after setting the 5km World Record of 14:13 in Barcelona, in December 2023.

The Paris Summer Olympics saw Beatrice claim the historical double gold in the 5000m and 10000m, pushing back accomplished world athletes, among them fancied names like Faith Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan, to name a few.

Strong Elite Athlete Field: According the event Promoters, the inaugural edition of the SFC Global 10K will see participation from around 30 of the world’s fastest male and female road runners, representing around 13 countries. The Elite Athlete field is being put together by experienced Elite Athlete coordinator and coach Ian Ladbrooke.

Elaborating on the list of elite athletes, the Promoters announced that the men’s list would have Rodrigue Kwizera from Burundi, currently ranked No. 2 on the World Athletics Cross Country list, who has a great PB of 27.07 on the road. Birhanu Balew of Bahrain is ranked No. 3 in the world on track, with a best of 26.47, closely followed by Ethiopian Gemechu Dida, who has a best of 26.54.

The Ladies side is even stronger, with the presence of Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, who will face a strong challenge from Lilian Kasait with a PB of 29.32, ranked 3rd on the World Athletics road list for 2024 and Margaret Kipkemboi, with a PB of 30.39, who is currently at No. 4 on the world road list. With athletes also confirmed from UK, Tanzania Uganda, Morocco, Spain, Norway and Romania, it will truly be an international extravaganza.

Bonanza for Amateur Runners: The SFC Global 10K will be a virtual bonanza for amateur runners looking to secure their personal bests and will also give them a chance to climb the podium and win attractive prize money. The flat course will help participants aiming for their Personal Bests and the opportunity for a podium finish and an opportunity to contribute to the environmental and social causes. Competition will be held in 12 age categories each, for men and women, offering prize for the first five finishers in each category.

Event Managed by Aryanz Sports:

The SFC Global 10K will be managed by Aryanz Sports, a company that has been in the business of organizing mass participation events for more than two decades.

“Aryanz Sports will strive to ensure that the SFC Global 10K, Navi Mumbai will fulfill all international standards and give its participants an unforgettable running experience on February 16, 2025,” said Managing Partner Bruno Goveas.

“In order to give all runners a smooth start and an opportunity try for their personal best, all athletes will be corralled according to their timing,” added Goveas.

“Registration fees have been kept at the bare minimum, which includes T-shirt, 3D medals, running bib with timing chip, free running photographs, hot breakfast, digital timing certificate and much more,” said Goveas.

The registration fee for the 10K will be Rs 1200 plus taxes and convenience fee. Online registration will begin on Monday, November 11 and can be done on the event website www.sfcglobal10k.com. There will also be a 5km Fun Run that will target NGOs, Institutions, Citizens from various walks of life, who would wish to use the event to make a statement. The fees for the Fun Run will be Rs 500.

Philanthropy Partner:

International Road Races the world over has a strong connect with charity and the SFC Global 10K, Navi Mumbai will also be providing a platform for NGOs and charitable organizations to raise funds for their causes.

India Cares Foundation will be a cause neutral Philanthropy gateway and coordinate and conduct all activities related to the Philanthropy aspect for the event.

“We are honored to partner a race that is socially conscious, following the ethos of Promoters SFC Environmental Technologies. With over a dozen years of enabling Non Profits to raise support in funds and well wishers for their cause through running platforms, we are confident that the people of Navi Mumbai and rest of India will embrace the SFC Global 10K,” said Meena Dave, CEO India Cares Foundation.