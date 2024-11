SFL Football League: Conscient Sports Score 14 Goals In Two Matches

Action in the SFL Football league |

Conscient Sports delivered a masterclass in football on Sunday, securing emphatic wins in the Mixed Under-11 matches of the SFL Football League at Celebrations Sports Club. First, they outplayed Fast FA with a commanding 4-0 victory, followed by a stunning 10-0 triumph over Kandivali FC, showcasing their skill and dominance on the field.

DSSA enjoyed a super Sunday in the Mixed Under-9 category after wins over Stormbreakers FC (5-0) and SSE BFC (3-0).

Brief Scores: Mixed U-9: DSSA beat Stormbreakers FC 5-0; CFCI beat Somaiya SA 5-2; Kaushik FA beat Soccerstar Rudra 3-0; Stormbreakers FC lost to Kandivali FC 1-4; Kopana FC beat CFCI 4-0; Kaushik FA drew with Millat FC 1-1; SSE BFC beat Golden Eaglets 3-0; Kandivali FC beat Kopana FC 2-1; Pneuma FC beat Millat FC 2-1; DSSA beat SSE BFC 3-0; Somaiya FA lost to Golden Eaglets 0-1; Pneuma FC beat Soccerstar Rudra 5-1

Mixed U-11: D’Souza beat CFCI 2-1; Fast FA lost to Conscient Sports 0-4; FSI drew with DSSA 2-2; Kandivali FC beat Golden Eaglets 3-1; Fast FA drew with D’Souza 0-0; CFCI beat Juhu Beach United 1-0; Kandivali FC lost to Conscient Sports 0-10; Hungry Hearts SS beat FSI 5-0; DSSA beat Somaiya SA 4-1; MH Oranje FC beat Juhu Beach United 2-0; Millat FC lost to Kopana FC 0-6; Soccerstar Rudra lost to Regal Shivajians FC 0-1; Mira Bhayander FC beat SSE BFC 1-0; Hungry Hearts SS beat Golden Eaglets 12-0; MH Oranje FC drew with Millat FC 1-1; SG5 FA lost to Pneuma 0-5; SSE BFC lost to YSA 0-2; Kopana FC beat Mira Bhayander FC 5-1; Regal Shivajians FC beat SG5 FA 4-2; Pneuma lost to Soccerstar Rudra 0-3