Sensex closes above 60,000 points with 455 point spike! Metal and FMCG stocks lead the rally

Nifty also sustained its green run above 18,000 points, thanks to positive global cues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices opened flat. / Representative image |

Ending in green for its fourth straight session, Sensex registered a 455 point spike to close above the 60,000 mark, while Nifty remained above 18000. Both indices ended at a five-month high, with metal and FMCG stocks gaining the most. On the other hand IT stocks ended the day on a low, while realty and oil & gas also tumbled.

Dairy stocks continued to be under pressure after the Lumpy virus, which has spread in 6-7 states, has caused the deaths of 57000 cattle so far.

Positive global cues helped Nifty sustain its green run, while Indian markets will be affected tomorrow, by US CPI data scheduled to be announced in the evening.

