Senior Women's T-20 Trophy: Mumbai Storms Into Women's T20 Final

Mumbai produced a brilliant collective performance and registered a comfortable 31-run victory against Uttarakhand in the semi-finals of the Senior Women's T-20 Trophy, played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Sunday.

Batting first, Mumbai, inspired by the batting display from Simran Shaikh 47 runs (40-balls) and Humairaa Kazi 37 runs (40-balls) piled up a decent total of 131 for 6 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Mansi Joshi (2 for 26) was Uttarakhanad’s only successful bowler.

In response, Uttarakhand batters struggled to score runs against Mumbai’s bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer picked two wickets for 19 runs and medium pacer Sayali Satghare who played the perfect supporting role, claimed two wickets for 26 runs and restricted the visitors to 100 for 5 in 20 overs. Uttarakhand leading scorers were all-rounder Mansi Joshi 27 runs and Neelam 22 runs.

Simran Shaikh was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ and she received a prize of Rs 50,000 from MCA President, Ajinkya Naik.

Mumbai will clash with the winners of the second semi-final between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh in the final scheduled to be played on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Brief scores (semi-finals): Mumbai 131 for 6, 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 47 (40-balls), Humairaa Kazi 37 (40-balls); Mansi Joshi 2/26) beat Uttarakhand 100 for 5, 20 overs (Mansi Joshi 27, Neelam 22; Fatima Jaffer 2/19, Sayali Satghare 2/26)