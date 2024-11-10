 Senior Women's T-20 Trophy: Mumbai Storms Into Women's T20 Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsSenior Women's T-20 Trophy: Mumbai Storms Into Women's T20 Final

Senior Women's T-20 Trophy: Mumbai Storms Into Women's T20 Final

Batting first, Mumbai, inspired by the batting display from Simran Shaikh 47 runs (40-balls) and Humairaa Kazi 37 runs (40-balls) piled up a decent total of 131 for 6 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Mansi Joshi (2 for 26) was Uttarakhanad’s only successful bowler.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai produced a brilliant collective performance and registered a comfortable 31-run victory against Uttarakhand in the semi-finals of the Senior Women's T-20 Trophy, played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Sunday.

Batting first, Mumbai, inspired by the batting display from Simran Shaikh 47 runs (40-balls) and Humairaa Kazi 37 runs (40-balls) piled up a decent total of 131 for 6 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Mansi Joshi (2 for 26) was Uttarakhanad’s only successful bowler.

In response, Uttarakhand batters struggled to score runs against Mumbai’s bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer picked two wickets for 19 runs and medium pacer Sayali Satghare who played the perfect supporting role, claimed two wickets for 26 runs and restricted the visitors to 100 for 5 in 20 overs. Uttarakhand leading scorers were all-rounder Mansi Joshi 27 runs and Neelam 22 runs.

Read Also
Virat Kohli To Captain Team India During Border Gavaskar Trophy? Australia's Fox Cricket Reveals...
article-image

Simran Shaikh was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ and she received a prize of Rs 50,000 from MCA President, Ajinkya Naik.

FPJ Shorts
Freedom At Midnight OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Freedom At Midnight OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikandar'
Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikandar'
Rihanna To Retire From Music? Singer's Recent Comment At Fenty Beauty Event In Barbados Sparks Rumours
Rihanna To Retire From Music? Singer's Recent Comment At Fenty Beauty Event In Barbados Sparks Rumours
Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder Suspected
Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder Suspected

Mumbai will clash with the winners of the second semi-final between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh in the final scheduled to be played on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Brief scores (semi-finals): Mumbai 131 for 6, 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 47 (40-balls), Humairaa Kazi 37 (40-balls); Mansi Joshi 2/26) beat Uttarakhand 100 for 5, 20 overs (Mansi Joshi 27, Neelam 22; Fatima Jaffer 2/19, Sayali Satghare 2/26)

Read Also
MCA President Cup semi-finals: Varun Lavande's Knock Powers MIG CC to Eight-Wicket Win
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader, Arrested In...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mention Name & Address, Will Write To You,' Says PM Modi To...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mention Name & Address, Will Write To You,' Says PM Modi To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Party Manifesto In...

From Farm Loan Waiver To Creating 25 Lakh Jobs: Full Details Of BJP Manifesto For Poll-Bound...

From Farm Loan Waiver To Creating 25 Lakh Jobs: Full Details Of BJP Manifesto For Poll-Bound...

'BJP's Batenge Toh Katenge Pitch Won't Work In Maharashtra,' Says Ally & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...

'BJP's Batenge Toh Katenge Pitch Won't Work In Maharashtra,' Says Ally & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...