 Savio Super 5’s Hockey: Anvi Rawat Scores Six Goals in St. Joseph’s Pune Title Win
Savio Super 5’s Hockey: Anvi Rawat Scores Six Goals in St. Joseph’s Pune Title Win

Champions Training Centre win men’s title while Union Bank of India emerge women’s champions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
St. Joseph’s Pune won the U-14 Girls Savio Super 5’s hockey title |

Anvi Rawat pumped in six goals as St. Joseph’s Pune thrashed Duruelo Convent 6-1 in the U-14 girls final to win the 4th Savio Super 5’s 2024 conducted on November 9 and 10. Rawat was unstoppable and breached the defense at her own will and finished clinically every time.

Aarya scored the consolation goals for the runners-up.

In the boys under-14 final, Raif Hayyan scored a brace as UTSC defeated Bombay Republicans 3-0. Shreyas V scored the third goal. Finals Boys U-16

Army Boys Sports Company won the under-16 boys title by edging out Stanislaus in the shootout. Duruelo Convent defeated Sea View 2-0 in the girls under-16 final with goals from Anushka and Shazell.

Champions Training Centre pipped Mumbai Customs to win the men’s hockey title. In an evenly contested final, Champions prevalied in the shootout 3-2. The intense, physical and high-octane game gave spectators in the packed stands a thriller in the championship finale.

Union Bank of India won an exhilarating contest ending in victory by shoot-out 3-2 over arch-rivals

Central Railways who were unable to defend their title in the Women’s Open category.

The tournament organised by Savio Hockey Foundation under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra saw a record 132 matches, participated by 62 teams in the weekend Rink Hockey mega festival. Hockey lovers and spectators trooped in to fill the stands with an estimated 4000 people attending the event. The championship saw high intensity action unfold as teams from across Mumbai, Pune, Jammu, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Thalassery amongst others, participated in this Gold-standard tournament.

Inspiring the youth by their presence and motivational words were former India Olympians and

Internationals MM Somaya, Satinder Singh Walia, Leela Walia, Happy Mann, Margaret Toscano, Dronacharya recipients Clarence Lobo and Marzban Patel.

“We are happy to have done better in our fourth edition which is the biggest rink hockey festival in the country. It was fantastic to see top professional players, former India Internationals as well as young children playing competitive hockey at the Savio Super 5’s,” Olympian Darryl D’Souza stated in a press release.

“We have set a high bar at the Savio Super 5’s championship and will endeavour to better it every edition,” added Jaison Jose, Director of Savio Hockey Foundation.

Finals Men’s Open

Champions Training Centre 3 (Akshay 1, Krunal 1, Ajay 1) beat Mumbai Customs 2 (Nikhil 1, Dharamvir 1) in shootout

Finals Women’s Open

Union Bank of India 3 (Rutuja 1, Bhavna 1, Shivani 1) beat Central Railway 2 (Hlunte 1, Feli 1) in shootout

Finals Men Veterans

Mumbai Raje B 3 (Meghraj 2, Girish 1) beat Mumbai Port Authority 2 (Javed Shaikh 1, Mumtaz 1)

Finals Women Veterans

Mumbai Vets 5 (Suraj Lata 3, Manorama 1, Jyothi 1) beat Mysore Royals 0

Finals Boys U-16

Army Boys Sports Company 4 (Manish 2, Ravindra 1, Raman 1) beat Stanislaus (Ethan 1, Skye 1, Ryan 1) in shootout

Finals Girls U-16

Duruelo Convent 2 (Anushka 1, Shazell 1) Sea View 0

Finals Boys U-14

UTSC 3 (Raif Hayyan 2, Shreyas V 1) beat Bombay Republicans 0

Finals Girls U-14

St. Joseph’s Pune 6 (Anvi Rawat 6) beat Duruelo Convent 1 (Aarya 1)

