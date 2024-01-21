 Ranji Trophy: Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani Power Mumbai To Winning Position Against Kerala
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsRanji Trophy: Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani Power Mumbai To Winning Position Against Kerala

Ranji Trophy: Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani Power Mumbai To Winning Position Against Kerala

After securing a narrow first innings lead of seven runs, Mumbai went on to post a formidable total of 319 in their second innings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai showcased a dominant batting performance on the third day of their Group B Ranji Trophy match in Thumba against Kerala. Openers Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani led the charge with impressive half-centuries, propelling Mumbai to a commanding position.

After securing a narrow first innings lead of seven runs, Mumbai went on to post a formidable total of 319 in their second innings. This set Kerala a challenging target of 327 runs. At the close of day three, Kerala stood at 24 for no loss, facing the daunting task of exhibiting exceptional batting prowess to salvage a draw or secure an unlikely victory.

Read Also
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes 4th Indian To Complete 20,000 Runs In First-Class...
article-image

The Mumbai team, positioned on the verge of clinching their third successive outright win of the season, resumed their innings with Lalwani (88) and Bista (73) continuing their overnight partnership, both reaching their respective fifties. MD Nidheesh (2/59) managed to break the opening stand of 148, but Lalwani then formed a mini partnership with veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane.

Despite Rahane's patient and cautious approach, he could only muster 16 runs from 65 balls before falling to Jalaj Saxena (4/80). The Kerala bowlers, despite their efforts, found it challenging to break Mumbai's resilience. Shreyas Gopal claimed four wickets, but contributions from Prasad Pawar (35), Shams Mulani (30), and No. 9 Mohit Avasthi (32) propelled Mumbai to a formidable total of 319.

Brief scores

Mumbai 251 & 319 (Bhupen Lalwani 88, Jay Bista 73; Jalaj Saxena 4/80, Shreyas Gopal 4/82) vs Kerala 244 and 24 for no loss in 6 overs.

Read Also
'Their Only Aim Was To Bring Their Children In The Team': BCA Chief On 2 Bihar Squads Turning Up For...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Dashcam Footage Captures Horrific Accident On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; Mishap...

Navi Mumbai: Dashcam Footage Captures Horrific Accident On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; Mishap...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Reveals Schedule For...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Reveals Schedule For...

WATCH: Jairam Ramesh's Car Allegedly Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Rushed Inside Bus By Security During...

WATCH: Jairam Ramesh's Car Allegedly Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Rushed Inside Bus By Security During...

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Participant Collapses, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Marine Drive

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024: 75-Year-Old Participant Collapses, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Marine Drive

Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM

Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM