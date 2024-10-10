Pune Derby: Excitement Builds Up Ahead Of The 40th Pune Derby This Sunday

Calling all horse racing enthusiasts! This Sunday, October 13, the Pune Race Course will be the epicentre of thrilling competition as the much-anticipated Pune Derby unfolds. This prestigious event marks its 40th edition, bringing together a vibrant mix of hard-core punters, dedicated bookies, and the general public for a day filled with excitement and entertainment, all generously sponsored by the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL).

As the highlight of the Pune racing season, the HPSL Pune Derby boasts an impressive guaranteed prize pool of over ₹6 million. The stakes are high, with the winner set to take home a remarkable ₹3.7 million, making it not just a race, but a coveted title to aspire to. Suresh Paladugu, Managing Director of HPSL, emphasised the importance of this event: “After co-sponsoring the Indian Derby in February 2024, we are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with RWITC. We view RWITC as a key strategic partner in our HPSL journey, and it’s truly an honour to be part of this collaboration.”

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has crafted an exhilarating weekend carnival, featuring an impressive line-up of seven races on Saturday, October 12, followed by eight exciting races on Derby Day. The atmosphere will be electric, with spectators eager to cheer on their favourite horses as they race for glory.

This year’s Derby promises to be an exhilarating all-colt affair, with standout contenders such as Santissimo and Redefined set to go head-to-head in what is sure to be a spectacular showdown. Santissimo, trained by the renowned Pesi Shroff, has been making waves after his impressive victory at the Bangalore Summer Derby in August. His recent performances in mock races and morning workouts indicate he is in exceptional form, and he appears more determined than ever to secure another victory.

On the other hand, Trainer Prasanna Kumar’s Redefined is also in prime condition, having showcased his strength with a commanding win in the S.A. Poonawalla Million. His confidence is palpable, and he is prepared to fight tooth and nail for top honors in this prestigious Derby.

However, the competition will be fierce. Inquilab, trained by the talented Imtiaz Sait, recently came close to clinching victory in a challenging 2,000m race and is poised to make a significant impact. Additionally, Sait's other promising contender, Treat, who recently triumphed in an impressive mile race, has been demonstrating remarkable speed and agility in morning trials, potentially setting the stage for an unexpected upset.

With so much at stake and excitement in the air, the 40th Pune Derby is not just a race; it’s a celebration of passion, skill, and the love of horse racing. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the sport, this event promises unforgettable moments and a thrilling experience for all. Mark your calendars and prepare for an extraordinary day at the races.