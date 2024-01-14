Jendayi Leads Charge In Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks as Derby Hopefuls Clash in Ruia Gold Cup

This year's Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1) features a compact field of just five fillies, with the undefeated Jendayi, trained by Pesi Shroff, emerging as the clear favorite to claim the Ladies Derby crown.

With three consecutive wins under her belt, Jendayi, guided by the skilled Oisin Murphy, is poised to dominate the competition.

Challenging her supremacy are Ameerah, representing SK Sunderji's stables, and Waikiki, trained by MK Jadhav.

Despite the inherent unpredictability of horse racing, overcoming Jendayi's prowess appears to be a formidable task for these contenders.

S. Saqlain will be aboard Ameerah, while NS Parmar will guide Waikiki in this highly anticipated race.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shifts to the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3), where three Indian Derby hopefuls—Christofle, Enabler, and Synthesis—will face off.

This clash adds an extra layer of excitement as Christofle and Enabler seek redemption after their 2000 Guineas defeat at the hands of Synthesis.

Enabler, possibly more suited to longer distances, promises a compelling challenge over the extended trip in this pivotal event. Horse racing enthusiasts are in for a thrilling spectacle as these contenders vie for supremacy before the prestigious Indian Derby.

Selections:

The Marchetta Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Mi Arion (3), 2. Mirae (4), 3. Anoushka (5)

2. The P. D. Avasia Trophy (1000m): 1. Buckley (2@, 2. Soup And Sandwich (1)

3. The Yawar Rashid Trophy (1600m): 1. Vincent Van Gogh (3), 2. Kariena (5)

4. The Uttam Singh Trophy (2000m): 1. Giant King (3), 2. Angelo (1), 3. Lion King (5)

5. The Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3) (1200): Dash (1), 2. Field of Dreams (2), 3. Fiorentini (3)

6. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): Enabler (4), 2. Christofle (2), 3. Synthesis (5)

7. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1; 2400m): Jendayi (4), 2. Waikiki (5), 3. Ameerah (2)

8. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy (1200m): 1. Constable (8), 2. Kinzhal (6), 3. Malet Spring (9)

9. The Marchetta Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Mighty Thinder (1), 2. Dowsabel (6), 3. Street Sense (9)