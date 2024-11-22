'Pujara Is Pujara': Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Heaps Praise On Cheteshwar

As Team India gear up for the first Test in Perth, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes there is no one quite like Cheteshwar Pujara in the Indian batting ranks.

Pujara has been a rock of the Indian batting set up on the last two successful tours Down Under where he faced 1258 balls in 2018/19 and 928 balls in 2010/21 respectively.

“Don’t compare Pujara with anyone. What he did is outstanding. Many people used to do pooja of Pujara. Anyway, now he is out of the dressing room and so am I. When you look at this team, KL Rahul can play long innings. He is not a first timer, this is his third tour. He has the game to play a long innings,’’ Shastri added.

Shastri and Pujara were part of the Star Sports Press Room panel discussion ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pujara felt the style of Test match batting was evolving with the increase in frequency of white-ball cricket. The former India No 3 batter also stated that Shubman Gill will have to be judicious about his shot selection to succeed in Australian conditions although he has some experience after visiting on the 2020/21 tour.

“Test match batting is changing. Players are more into white-ball style of batting. Players are playing on their own strengths. Most of the players are stroke players. They have to play on their strengths. Gill has the experience of playing in Australia. He has to play his own game. He has to be sure about what shots he has to play and what he has to avoid. That he has to figure out. There are several shots he may have to avoid.”

Shastri felt regular skipper Rohit Sharma’s unavailability notwithstanding, coach Gautam Gambhir will have to motivate his wards.

“We have to make the best of what’s there in your hand. It’s important that Gautam motivates them to go out there and take on Australia full on.”

The former coach advised Gambhir to stay calm to bring the best out of players on the long tour.

“First thing would be to stay calm. Don’t let outside elements influence you. Don’t let knee-jerk reactions affect you and your decisions. Be calm and understand your players. You will see them in match situations and you will understand players better. These things don’t happen overnight. It takes some time. Gautam might know some players who he has played with and know them from the dressing room but there are lot of other players as well who come from different cultures and different parts of the country. So to just understand their mindsets would be the most important thing,’’ Shastri explained.