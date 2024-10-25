 'Nobody Can Fill The Shoes Of Pujara & Rahane': Fans Call For Veterans To Return After Team India's Batting Collapse In Pune Test vs NZ
India conceded a lead of 103 on day two of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India on the brink of a historic series loss following a batting collapse on day two of the second Test in Pune, fans have called for the return of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the side. The two veterans haven't played for India in more than a year, with India giving chance to youngsters.

Both Rahane and Pujara have been the bedrock of India's Test dominance at home since 2012-13 and played instrumental roles in the twin series win in Australia. However, both have been dropped despite their decent form in the domestic circuit due to their inconsistent returns in the international arena. Pujara notably, has been heavily scoring in the domestic circuit and recently scored a double-hundred in the recent Ranji Trophy fixture.

The Saurashtra batter also has a healthy record against Australia and ground down their attacks on the way to their last two series wins Down Under. With Rahane averaging 38.46 in 85 Tests and Pujara averaging 43.60 in 103 matches, fans feel the pair's experience will be critical as India head to Australia next.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to Team India's batting collapse in Pune against New Zealand:

