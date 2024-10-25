'Nobody Can Fill The Shoes Of Pujara & Rahane': Fans Call For Veterans To Return After Team India's Batting Collapse In Pune Test vs NZ

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India on the brink of a historic series loss following a batting collapse on day two of the second Test in Pune, fans have called for the return of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the side. The two veterans haven't played for India in more than a year, with India giving chance to youngsters.

Both Rahane and Pujara have been the bedrock of India's Test dominance at home since 2012-13 and played instrumental roles in the twin series win in Australia. However, both have been dropped despite their decent form in the domestic circuit due to their inconsistent returns in the international arena. Pujara notably, has been heavily scoring in the domestic circuit and recently scored a double-hundred in the recent Ranji Trophy fixture.

The Saurashtra batter also has a healthy record against Australia and ground down their attacks on the way to their last two series wins Down Under. With Rahane averaging 38.46 in 85 Tests and Pujara averaging 43.60 in 103 matches, fans feel the pair's experience will be critical as India head to Australia next.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to Team India's batting collapse in Pune against New Zealand:

Now the time has come we can think about Pujara and rahane #AskInsiders @JioCinema @Sports18 #INDvsNZ — Dharmendra Maurya (@mdharmendra37) October 25, 2024

I have seen enough

Bring back Cheteshwar Pujara & Ajinkya Rahane



#INDvsNZ — Mohammed Farman (@Mfarman431v08) October 25, 2024

Kohli ko captain banao. Rituraj ko opening me lao. Shami ko wapas lao. Middle order me Rahane ya pujara ko lao. First class cricket ko mandatory karo. We also need Fast bowler all rounder. — VaasU (@4503_sm) October 25, 2024

@doc_hormone seems India is going to lose test series. Rahane & Pujara both are going to get ready for BGT — प्रतीक मिश्रा (@prateek2286) October 25, 2024

I told my friend that we need Rahane and Pujara in this team but then he makes fun of me and in the very next test series India smashes Bangladesh then he said Rahane and Pujara never played like that but now he is speechless because India is struggling in India in front of spin — Akshansh pandit (@AkshanshPandit) October 25, 2024