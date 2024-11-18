Cheteshwar Pujara Is Back! Turns Commentator Ahead Of Border- Gavaskar Trophy

Pic Credit: Twitter

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just around the corner, and this time, India’s Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara will be taking on a different role. Known for his resilience and grit as a batter, Pujara will step into the commentary box for Star Sports, bringing his insights and experience to this much-anticipated series.

Pujara, often referred to as the 'New Wall' of India’s Test lineup, has been a cornerstone at the crucial No. 3 position for over a decade. He has played more than 100 Test matches, amassing over 7,000 runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His disciplined and patient approach made him indispensable in India's red-ball cricket. However, the No. 3 position has now been entrusted to the younger Shubman Gill, a dynamic batter who has shown great promise but is still finding his footing in the role Pujara once made his own.

One of Pujara's most memorable performances came during the 2018-19 tour of Australia. Scoring 521 runs, including three centuries and a fifty, he was instrumental in India’s historic first Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory on Australian soil and was named Player of the Series.

In the 2020-21 series, while his 271 runs were modest, his marathon innings wore down the Australian bowlers, playing a pivotal role in India's triumph. Cheteshwar Pujara is the fourth Indian batter to score highest runs against Australia in tests.

Despite his immense contributions, Pujara has been sidelined since the team management opted for Gill in his place. His last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

Though his absence from the playing XI marks the end of an era, Pujara's transition to commentary ensures his presence will continue to enrich the cricketing landscape, offering fans a deeper understanding of the game during this high-octane series.

Squads for Border- Gavaskar Trophy

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

