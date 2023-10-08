PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship: Naidu, Kairavi Emerge Champions

Shreeansh Naidu defeated Jeet Muthiyan 15-13, 10-15 & 15-12 to clinch the boys under-9 section, in the 7th edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship, which was held at the Andheri Sports Complex here recently.

Priya Amburle exhibited her remarkable prowess, to corner glory in the girls section beating Kairavi Kulkarni 16-14, 13-15 & 15-7.

In the boys singles (U-11), Shlok Goyal outdid Jatin Saraf with a score of 15-8, 15-9. Samikshaa Misra took top honours in the girls section beating 11-15, 15-13 & 15-12.

Vishvajit Thavil showcased his remarkable skills in the under-13 getting the better of Mayuresh Bhutki 15-8, 5-13, Naisha Verma emerged champion defeating Pranjal Dedhia 15-11, 15-13.

