IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Men's Cricket Final, Live: Ravi Bishnoi Breaks Threatening Stand To Dent Afghanistan, Score: 49-4 After 9.4 Overs

07 October 2023 12:41 PM IST
Ravi Bishnoi castles Afsar Zazai to break threatening stand
Noor Ali Zadran also goes back due to suicidal running between the wickets
Arshdeep Singh gets his name in the wickets column as he dismisses Mohammad Shahzad
Shivam Dube strikes immediately after going for a boundary
Afghanistan playing XI: Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan
India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh
Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has opted to field first after winning the toss. Match to remain a 20-over per-side contest despite showers
Wet outfield delays toss in Hangzhou
A recap of the bronze medal game between Bangladesh and Pakistan: The contest was reduced to five overs, but Bangladesh prevailed, thanks to Rakibul Hasan's last-ball boundary
07 October 2023 10:55 AM IST
India cruise to easy wins in their two games, but will be vary of Afghanistan, who have held their nerves at crucial junctures to reach their final
07 October 2023 10:55 AM IST
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the Asian Games Men's Cricket final between India and Afghanistan in Hangzhou.
