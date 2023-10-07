 IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Men's Cricket Final, Live: Ravi Bishnoi Breaks Threatening Stand To Dent Afghanistan, Score: 49-4 After 9.4 Overs
Live Updates

Asian Games 2023 Men's cricket final: Live updates of the final between India and Afghanistan in Hangzhou.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)
Ravi Bishnoi castles Afsar Zazai to break threatening stand

Noor Ali Zadran also goes back due to suicidal running between the wickets

Arshdeep Singh gets his name in the wickets column as he dismisses Mohammad Shahzad

Shivam Dube strikes immediately after going for a boundary

Afghanistan playing XI: Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has opted to field first after winning the toss. Match to remain a 20-over per-side contest despite showers

Wet outfield delays toss in Hangzhou

A recap of the bronze medal game between Bangladesh and Pakistan: The contest was reduced to five overs, but Bangladesh prevailed, thanks to Rakibul Hasan's last-ball boundary

India cruise to easy wins in their two games, but will be vary of Afghanistan, who have held their nerves at crucial junctures to reach their final

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the Asian Games Men's Cricket final between India and Afghanistan in Hangzhou.

