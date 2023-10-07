Asian Games 2023: Photos Capture Duo Satwik-Chirag Celebrating On Court After Winning India's First Ever Gold In Badminton

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
In a historic achievement, India's men's doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, secured India's first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games.
PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan
The duo claimed the gold with a straight-game victory over South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho on Sunday.
Ranked as the world's number 3 men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had already made waves in March of this year by becoming the first Indians in 58 years to win the Asian Championships.
This incredible journey culminated in a 21-18, 21-16 triumph over their South Korean opponents, Choi and Kim, who were ranked 15th in the world.
This historic gold medal not only marked a significant achievement for Indian badminton but also ended a 41-year-long medal drought in the men's doubles category since Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe clinched a bronze in 1982.
In addition to the men's doubles gold, India earned a silver in the men's team event and a bronze in men's singles.
This victory has propelled Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to the pinnacle of the badminton world, as they are set to become the world's top-ranked men's doubles team when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) releases its updated rankings.
The final match was a closely contested affair, with Satwik and Chirag initially trailing their opponents in the opening game. However, they displayed remarkable resilience, overturning a four-point deficit in the closing moments of the first game to secure a vital lead.
In the subsequent game, Satwik and Chirag maintained a commanding position throughout, effectively controlling the rallies and securing their historic gold medal.
This triumph adds to the already illustrious career of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have previously won the Commonwealth Games gold in 2022, the Thomas Cup title in 2022, and the World Championships bronze in the same year. They also secured titles in the Asia Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, and Swiss Open Super 300 in the same remarkable year.
