Asian Games 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy Shuttles Into Pre-Quarterfinals (SEE)

By: PTI | October 03, 2023

Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu progressed to the men's and women's singles pre-quarterfinals with straight-game wins over their respective opponents in the badminton competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

PTI

World no. 7 Prannoy, who had missed the men's team championships final against China due to a back injury, was back on the court, dishing out a clinical performance to expectedly outwit Mongolia's Batdavaa Munkhbat 21-9 21-12 in 25 minutes.

PTI

He will face either Jordan's Bahaedeen Ahmad Alshannik or Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin.

PTI

Former world champion Sindhu also looked good as she prevailed 21-10 21-15 over world no. 21 We Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei.

PTI

The last and only time Sindhu played Hsu was at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai earlier this month.

PTI

Sindhu will play either Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani or Hong Kong's Liang Ka Wing next.

PTI

Sindhu was leading 7-5 in the opening game. She kept her errors low and engaged in rallies, using her tosses and clears. Soon she was 11-6 and 15-6 up.

PTI

The Indian moved to 10 game points when her opponent found the net. Sindhu wasted one before sealing it when her rival went long. The second game was a tight affair.

PTI

Sindhu got her length right early and tried to pin her opponent at the back court, managing to lead 4-2 but the Taipei girl managed to keep close and produced an angled smash to make it 8-7.

PTI

An on-the-line return helped Hsu to claw back at 9-9 but Sindhu ensured she has a one-point lead at the interval. The Indian extended the lead to 18-14 before a backhand return took her to five game points and she sealed the contest comfortably.

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

Asian Games 2023: Team India Storm Into Semi-Finals After Yashasvi Jasiwal's Blazing Ton Against...
Find out More