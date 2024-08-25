Photography Exhibition: Prakash Hatwalne’s Works Win Heart Of Art Lovers In Bhopal

Photographs capturing human emotions shot in India, abroad on display | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Frozen Frames, a collection of 35 works of lensman Prakash Hatvalne, capturing human emotions brilliantly, at Alliance Française de Bhopal, has won the hearts of art lovers.

Photographs shot in various states of India as also abroad in China, Indonesia, America Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been displayed in the photograph exhibition.

It includes a photograph shot in a village in Indonesia in 2008 in which two children are peeping from between two wooden poles, with one smiling and the other contemplative, women with their faces covered with veils, tattoos on the face and the entire body of an old man and a sadhu floating in water, with only his face and folded hands visible.

Hatwalne has been into active photography for five decades, starting off in 1975 as an official photographer for the Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh. After some years in the government, he joined Bharat Bhavan as a photographer in 1982 and worked at the multi-arts and culture centre in Bhopal till 1987 when he turned fully to photo-journalism, something he found more exciting, adventurous and challenging.

He has worked as a news and features Photographer for the past four decades now. His photographs have been published in various Indian and foreign newspapers and magazines, including The Times of India, India Today, The Outlook, The Telegraph, Tehelka, BBC online, The Los Angeles Times, The Independent, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Time Magazine, Gulf News, etc. He has worked for over two decades with Associated Press (AP), the leading US-based news agency which took his work all over the world.

His last regular job was as chief photographer with The Times of India, Bhopal. At present, he is working as a freelance documentary maker and providing themes and local logistical and technical support to foreign filmmakers mainly in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

The 11-day exhibition will remain open for visitors till August 31.