Mumbai Football League Women's Premier Division: India Rush Thump D’Souza FA In Style

India Rush Soccer Club struck good form and went on to record a comfortable 4-0 win against a spirited D’Souza Football Academy in a Women’s Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

Combining well as a team India Rush called the shots from the start and striker Jyoti Rani played the perfect lead role by scoring two goals while her teammate Sharmila T. scored the third goal. The fourth goal came courtesy an own goal scored by D’Souza FA defender Devashree Bhakta who mis-kicked into her own goal.

In another Women’s match, Kenkre FC powered by the twin strikes from Sudha Tirkey charged to a fluent 4-0 win against South Mumbai United to collect the full three points. Strikers Neha Mann and Mamta Kumari contributed to the win by scoring the other two goals to complete the winning tally.

In an interesting boys’ under-17 match of the Yuva President’s League, NYN Sports got the better of Rising Sun FA by a fighting 2-1 margin. Shaurya T. and Arman Shaikh were bang on target with a goal each for the winning team while Rising Sun FA pulled one back through Wazid Shaikh’s efforts.

Results – Women Premier Div: India Rush Soccer Club 4 (Jyoti Rani 2, Sharmila T., OG-Devashree Bhakta) beat D’Souza Football Academy 0.

Kenkre FC 4 (Sudha Tirkey 2, Neha Mann, Mamta Kumari) beat South Mumbai United 0.

YPL Boys’ U-17: NYN Sports 2 (Shaurya T., Arman Shaikh) beat Rising Sun FA 1 (Wazid Shaikh).

Read Also Kanga League: Karim Bowls Union Cricket To Victory On First Innings Lead

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)