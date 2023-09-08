Mumbai Football League: Gothankar Hat-trick Spurs Tarun Sporting

Strikers Yatin Gothankar recorded a hat-trick of goals in leading Tarun Sporting to a fluent 7-2 win against Skorost FC in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Omkar Patil, Sumit Ghadge, Omkar Jadhav and Akash Khadka scored the other four goals to complete the winning tally. Bhupati Chandara and Macdon Pillai scored the goals for the losing side.

Meanwhile, KSA (Karnatak Sporting Association) Juniors scored a hard-fought 1-0 win against India Rush SC. Nooruddin Shaikh struck the decisive winning goal to secure KSA’s win.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Marines and India On Track won their respective matches defeating ICL Youngstar FC 3-0 and Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 2-0 respectively. Strikers Sahil Rathod, Pranit Kadam and Vinit Tawde scored one goal apiece to seal Marines win while Laitonjam Meetai and Sebastian Almeida got the goals for India On Track.

Men's Super Div: Tarun Sporting 7 (Yatin Gothankar 3, Omkar Patil, Sumit Ghadge, Omkar Jadhav, Akash Khadka) bt Skorost United FC 2 (Bhupati Chandara, Macdon Pillai).

KSA Juniors 1 (Nooruddin Shaikh) beat India Rush SC 0.

Mumbai Marines 3 (Sahil Rathod, Pranit Kadam, Vinit Tawde) beat ICL Youngstar FC 0.

India On Track 2 (Laitonjam Meetai, Sebastian Almeida) beat Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 0.