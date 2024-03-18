 Mumbai Children's Age Group Chess Championship Organized
Honourable Maharashtra Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Member of Legislative Assembly Colaba, Mr. Rahul Narwekar, graced the occasion with his esteemed presence

The prestigious Mumbai Children's Age Group Chess Championship 2024 Session 2, organized by the esteemed South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA), concluded with grandeur and fervor at the JBCN International School, today at Parel. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from budding chess prodigies across the city, showcasing their strategic prowess and tactical acumen.

Honourable Maharashtra Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Member of Legislative Assembly Colaba, Mr. Rahul Narwekar, graced the occasion with his esteemed presence and presented trophies and medals to the outstanding achievers of the championship. Interacting warmly with the young chess enthusiasts, Mr. Narwekar engaged in encouraging conversations and shared invaluable insights into the world of chess.

During the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Narwekar conveyed a powerful message of inspiration and motivation to the budding talents, urging them to pursue their passion for chess with dedication and perseverance. He emphasized the importance of sportsmanship, strategic thinking, and continuous learning in the journey towards excellence.

In his address to the young aspirants, Mr. Narwekar highlighted the remarkable achievements of Indian teen sensation, Pragnanandhaa, who has carved a niche for himself in the international chess arena with his exceptional skills and unwavering determination. Drawing parallels with Pragnanandhaa's journey, Mr. Narwekar encouraged the participants to dream big, set lofty goals, and strive relentlessly to achieve them.

The championship witnessed the enthusiastic participation of approximately 200 Players across Mumbai, demonstrating the widespread interest and support for chess in the city.

