 Mumbai All Set For Night Racing After Two Decades At Drag Star Night Race
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai All Set For Night Racing After Two Decades At Drag Star Night Race

Mumbai All Set For Night Racing After Two Decades At Drag Star Night Race

The JK Tyre-backed Drag Star Night Race promises high adrenaline and non-stop thrills as cars and bikes race in pairs along a 400-metre strip.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Over 60 Super Cars and 25 Super Bikes will roar to life on Saturday evening as night racing returns to the vibrant city of Mumbai after nearly two decades.

The competitions will take place at the restricted Juhu Airport, once a haven for racing and off-roading among the elite. In keeping with the times, the night offers the modern avatar of racing: Drag Racing.

The JK Tyre-backed Drag Star Night Race promises high adrenaline and non-stop thrills as cars and bikes race in pairs along a 400-metre strip.

“This is a high-end racing event. Spectators will witness some of the fanciest and fastest cars go against each other. After pioneering the racing movement in India, we are now focusing on exciting motorsports events at such exclusive locations to attract the youth,” Sanjay Sharma, Head-Corporate communication & Motorsport, JK Tyre, revealed.

Read Also
Miami GP: McLaren Outwit Red Bull As Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Clinch 1st Win In His 110th...
article-image



As the Traction Partner, JK Tyre will equip a Super Car with their new premium tyres (Levitas Ultra) and pit it against a Formula 4 car in an exhilarating race.

“We will see a mix of factory-built and modified cars and bikes. In addition to Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens, electric cars like the Mercedes EQS, Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan EV, will also make an appearance,” Rongom Mukerji of Elite Octane, the organisers of the Drag Star Night Race, said.

“We have received a tremendous response from not only owners of Super Cars and Bikes but also from race enthusiasts. We are expecting a full house, marking a successful return of racing to the city,” he added.

Among the Super Bikes are BMWs, Suzuki Hayabusas and Kawasakis to name a few.

Read Also
27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 MCA Trials: Pradnya Bhalerao Helps NMSA Emerge Champions In Style
article-image



Several categories have been earmarked to make each race a battle between equals. Among them are Up To 450 BHP, 451 to 599 BHP, 600 to 799 BHP and 800 BHP and above for Super Cars and 850cc-1100 and 1100 to 3000cc for Super Bikes.

Indian Oil, Motul and Red Bull have also come forward to support the event as sponsors.

Read Also
MCA Corporate Trophy 2023-2024: Thane Municipal SC Win MCA ‘E’ Division Title By Defeating...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB: Sec 144 Imposed In Central Kolkata To Prevent 'Violent Demonstrations'; 'Mamata Banerjee Is...

WB: Sec 144 Imposed In Central Kolkata To Prevent 'Violent Demonstrations'; 'Mamata Banerjee Is...

Pune Porsche Accident Case: 2 Cops Posted At Yerwada Police Station Suspended

Pune Porsche Accident Case: 2 Cops Posted At Yerwada Police Station Suspended

NIA Arrests One More In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

NIA Arrests One More In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

Delhi Court Convicts Activist Medha Patkar In Defamation Case Filed By L-G VK Saxena

Delhi Court Convicts Activist Medha Patkar In Defamation Case Filed By L-G VK Saxena

Bombay HC Permits Sale Of Liquor In Mumbai After Announcement Of LS Poll Results On June 4

Bombay HC Permits Sale Of Liquor In Mumbai After Announcement Of LS Poll Results On June 4